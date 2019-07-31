Transcript for Democrats split on policy plans

More now the party's ideological divide evident throughout the debate to bid to top liberals brushing off warnings that they lean their lean to collapse could assure president trump a second term. In EC's deputy political director Mary Alice parks joins us to break it all down good morning Mary house. Today and and it those big progressive ideas like free college and government run health care took punches from all sides Tuesday night. But any and it seems leading liberals were defending those plans senator Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were still standing strong when they got to make their case. And fight the whole night on their turf. You can imagine though the president trump and Republicans liked watching Democrats don't toting snow over the ins and outs of health care policy. The more centrist candidate in the race land of their biggest blows when they talked about the general election they tiger my democratic voters at their first concern should be beating president trop. And make the argument that Sanders and Warren's ideas might be a bridge too far for some voters governor John Hickenlooper told me after the debate. That those progressives were playing in the child's hands and just because an idea is bold. Doesn't mean it's good. Former congressman John Delaney was actually the first candidate to get into the race but has really struggled in the polls. Had a good night for himself he showed an aptitude for top policy talk and mayor Pete buddhas as did but he came to dale he managed to stay above the race several times. And return a conversation to one any hint of vs president trop. And former vice president Joseph Biden when he was not even mention on the debate stage but obviously he'll be front and center on two night stays. Tenet today. Thanks Mary Alice their words we did see those ideological divides when it came to health care and immigration through out the debate. There will be interesting to see if we also see that tomorrow night tonight. A good breakdown from Mary Alice they are people who hat a good night they're saying Bernie Sanders Elizabeth Warren who. The X Ers thought they were going to go after each other but it appeared they teamed up and in fact it was almost got tag team situation. Keep for talking my John Delaney saying that he had some good moments and there. Even though there were singed fingers that were thrown at him as well that are all over social media. And Marianne Williamson. Not she was the most searched. Candidate on message on Google searches on the septa and Montana where Bullock after he made his. Debate debut last night he was the most searched there but Mary winks and get a lot of talk on social me. Opinion given us the social media breakdown you know I can't of the part of our big a digital coverage not hiring tank backed that Tom knowledge over the world news now right now and we appreciated him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.