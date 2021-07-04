Transcript for Derek Chauvin trial: Day 7

At days seven of the show than trial the prosecution and defense arguing over whether she'll been violated police policy when he knelt on George Floyd. Is this for use of force. Yes it. Lieutenant Johnny Marr solely use of force instructor who train chilled it'd when he eighteen. Testified to restrain children used on Floyd went too far and violated policy but the defense argued the policeman of show opens meet with in compliance with police training. You can see mr. Floyd's head in that area. Doesn't. End mr. Sharon officer showing me between the shoulder blades of mr. Floyd. Yes sir does this appear to view of grown. Hold but some an officer may apply with his name. Yes was it fair to say that you've had to train officers. To use their body weight to continue holding them until EMS arrives. As long as needed to control and yes the defense also arguing the crowd that had gathered around the officers created a distraction and a threat. Have you ever had to perform. Emergency services in a just not even a hostile crowd just allow an excited crowd yes. Does it make it more likely that you may miss signs medication is experiencing something. Yes. The defense also argued drugs in Floyd system could make a person stronger and harder to subdue. The next major focus of the trial be on the actual cause of toward Floyd's that the county medical examiner is expected to testify soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.