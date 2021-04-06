Transcript for New details about upcoming UFO report

We turn out to the closest answer yet to the question are we alone in the U New York Times out this morning. With new details about an upcoming and long awaited report from the US government. Looking into resent UFO sightings. This morning new insight into what the US government might know about UFO's. US intelligence agencies will present a report to congress by the end of the month on UFO sightings by members of the military. According to the New York Times that report will say the vast majority of documented incidents did not originate from the US military. And the UFOs are not a result a secret government technology but there's no definitive assessment on whether they are alien life. Or not. Lawmakers called for the report. After the navy declassified videos showing encounters at fighter pilots had in recent years. One videos from 2004. When commander David free verse says he and his team tracked a tic tac shaped object over the Pacific Ocean. So I don't like this and it's climbing still going gets right in front of me in just his peers disappeared just peers like gone. We have nothing. There goes that fast just hurt climbing it will. Just seconds later the USS Princeton picked up the object on radar sixty miles away skeptics claimed the unidentified sightings. Could be some sort of advance strokes developed by Russia or China. Others say the videos are just cameras playing tricks on us. Alex Detrick said that she drew a diagram. Back in the day but what whereas a diagram now so the work contemporary accounts. And they've kind of like just banish and that would just last week's beasts these stories that they tell imagery counting recounting solved. Watched state. Kind of remember happening. But even former President Obama recently said something unexplained is out there. But what what is true. And I'm them actually do serious serious is very. There are. There's footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are. The New York Times says the UFO report which is due June 25 will present few conclusions.

