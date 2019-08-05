Transcript for Disney releases slate of upcoming blockbusters

Slated flies in the theaters this month but are you ready for a whole new world of Disney films coming out just. You've got a friend in woody buzz and media inevitably kind of the last row of the theater when Toy Story four hits theaters in June. Then to be on taking any Lion King roars to life in July. The left sent before Halloween digs for the past ninety as mr. Leake throws into November and Star Wars the rise of skywalker in December. In twenty Tony let's get down to business live action Milan in March. Scary X-Men movie his new mutants in April jungle prison July starring Emily Blunt Iraq's biceps. In December westside story. And spot Emma Stone playing a fur loving passing east in crew Ella. 20/20 one. Indiana Jones flicks is laid appears in the new movie in July an avatar two and December. Flip the heady year another Star Wars in December 20/20 two and December 20/20 four and December Tony 26. Avatar 34 and five about December 223 Tony five and 27.

