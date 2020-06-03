Transcript for The Dive Warriors

Okay. Kelly what comes he will never forget the day she decided to try scuba diving. My idea was that I can kill myself and no bill realized that I get confined to a wheelchair she hopes her first dive would be her last. But instead diving saved her life the feeling I was having. Was I was out of pain when we came back on the boat and I didn't need any payments at all. My life changed diving actually saved my life. Becomes he is one of the founding members of dive warriors a nonprofit based out of Long Beach, California that teaches disabled veterans how to stupid guy. Once a month the group takes former armed service members out on the Pacific Ocean where they died as a team and free of charge right as I hit the water I go. I never realized that they can literally hear me laughing under the water as I'm going doubts we might bubbles the program provides essential water here he. For those who need it. Jared Leavitt box and armed during his second US army deployment in Afghanistan. He struggle was with phantom limb pain and PT SD. The second go underwater barely goes away. It is straight up there you. But it's not just the therapy many veterans here say they experience the camaraderie they felt so while serving our nation. Is saved my life this in my family Mike Randle is a gulf war veteran who has been a part of died warriors for three years now he drives over four hours just be part of the mission. We share the same story the same narrative. We understand. You know that pain the horror and misery that we all experienced veterans suicide is on the rise in the United States over 6000 veterans took their wives and 2017 while. A 6% increase than the year before he died warriors hopes to each. Change that by providing a support network that veterans feel they can remind you you're getting that. That connection you've got you've got your six no matter what happens you know. That cure died but that your battle but right there the battle the program hopes to win with each die. Such agree program for America's disabled veterans if you'd like to find out more information on diet warriors visit their website. I dive warriors dot org excellent and it's important too because this their. They don't have any paid employees this is. They run on donations right that all about and sports super cool yes also want to point out our friend Tommy Brooks thank making his debut on world now how does. The ads debut is welcome to the set I wish we had chair for you. If you want to lord it over but I believe now this story yourself as well actually I think yes acts wonderful to have you think you're much you appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.