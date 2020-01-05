Transcript for Dogs detecting COVID-19

Universities in the UK and in Pennsylvania training man's best friend to be man's best defense against Kobe in 198 dogs at Penn vet working dogs center learning. How do detect whether a person is infected with the disease I. And described. Scenes the world knows smell and color doctor Cindy auto saying it could be about detecting the odor of the virus. Or the body's reaction to these pups training using urine and saliva samples collected from patients who tested positive. And negative for cove in nineteen to sort the difference which is key. Doctor Otto who is leading the study for the University of Pennsylvania reminding us that dogs. Are already able to detect diseases like ovarian cancer and malaria inside somebody's body. We work win a we work. We dot. Syria on the toughest part of the process. Teaching the dogs to find a virus in a person as opposed on the machines that they're using in training. But still the center says that preliminary screening of live humans by trained dogs could begin as early as July. The final goal to stop the community spread of cove in nineteen. By catching sick people before they can infect others the dot screening people in large crowds at concerts parades train stations and. And airport just as we ate our airport screening. Or its woes. It would be. The experts in the UK saying each individual dog can screen up to 250. People per hour so how would it work could dogs and their handlers do their jobs while still socially distancing. So that's going to be a great question. Again we're gonna take this from our knowledge about dogs they can win on diabetics like gender. Those dogs are able to actually smell change in the urgent. On reasonable at the potential is bare but there's still a lot to learn. We can crew that did not help us and move things were Rick it's not just hold it but it will be maybe the next pandemic. So training. Does go well in demand is high enough for these Kobe detecting dogs experts may use what they learn from the dogs. To create an electronic nose or censor to identify Kobe nineteen. One other reminder I know it's on people's minds it dogs do you get infected which is rare that the symptoms are very mild if they show up at all. This is fascinating to me because they've seen service dogs at work when they're dealing with someone who maybe hasn't anxiety disorder PT SD. And it's incredible to see what they do for something like this. Big game changer but also it's just fasting here the and yes. Just a credible well thank you so much we appreciate it docks to save in the world.

