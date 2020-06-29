Transcript for At least a dozen cities and states rolling back reopening

This morning at least a dozen cities and states rolling back reopening as corona virus cases surged. On Sunday states reported 42000. New cases California shutting down bars in Los Angeles and several other counties just one week after LA bars reopened from the lockdown in south LA Kobe in nineteen affecting nearly thirty members of the same family. Can't talk. Politics is at once lived. Or that caught yet to add a ten minute conversation without a mask. Because you saw comfortable. As cases grow and Pittsburgh starting Tuesday the city's restaurants and bars can't serve alcohol it will be takeout only. White House officials sounding the alarm. The window is closing we have to act and people as individuals have to act responsibly we need to social distance. We need to Wear fit mar face coverings. In Texas vice president Mike Pence also stressing the need for masks were Damascus just a good idea. But he also spoke at a large church event or choir members were not socially distanced for nearly a week now Texas had more than 5000 new cases a day. In Houston in San Antonio. Millions of residents received an emergency text urging them to stay home to reduce the virus spread so far more than 125000. People have died in the US. Including Allie did degree from Louisiana the pregnant 29 year old who's Stanley said she had no underlying health issues. Night after three weeks on a ventilator doctors were able to deliver her baby four months early. Of our seriously but don't. You. But when you think. You'd. Seven states shattering new case records this weekend including Florida. Broward County joining Miami Dade closing beaches for the upcoming fourth of July weekend bar owners across the sunshine state outrage forced to close just weeks after reopening but so far the governor refusing to issue a statewide order. Seeing younger people are driving up the numbers. You're seeing it in those groups who were less at risk. But you're seeing them test positive that much higher rate. And with the Republican National Convention scheduled to be held in Jacksonville. More than 200 doctors signing a petition urging the city's mayor to postpone. In Arizona no social distancing is seen as crowds pack to this river trying to beat the stifling heat. The state setting back to back records for hospitalizations. Only 13% of icu beds are available. Over the weekend an uproar over country music star chase races. Seemingly half Tennessee concert. The venue though says they followed all the local requirements. And starting this morning in Nashville face masks will be mandatory. Cases in Nevada also rising. Three weeks after Las Vegas casinos reopened Caesars now saying in employee died after testing positive. Kenneth a Mona. Andrea thank you up.

