Transcript for Dr. Seuss controversy

This Maureen sixties Dr. Seuss children's books will no longer be published because of what are being called racist and insensitive images. The publishing company stained the decision comes after months of discussion. Seen these books per trait people in ways that are hurtful and wrong it will lead. Knowledge and yes they are our children's books that are both racist and sex. Depictions in the books show Asians with lines for ice and Africans wearing grass skirts one of the bucks if I ran the zoo includes a drying of a white man with a gun. Standing not a cage that's propped up on the heads of what appeared to be three Asian men. It also includes dark silhouettes and what looks like a stereotypical depiction of a Middle Eastern man on a camel. They need to product they could trash in it average and this country if not they'll put that any marked the announcement coming on the author's birthday and Don read across America today which promotes child literacy. In a break from the past president biting did not include doctor sees on the national reading list critics lashing out seeing this is liberal cancel culture run amok. The post modern S almost academic laughed. They are not satisfied until almost every single piece of literature. Film. Or pop culture is the eliminated. If there might be one thing that can be found potentially wrong. Theodor seuss Geisel the man who wrote under the pen name Dr. Seuss died in 1991. Yet he remains so popular last year Forbes listed him as the second highest paid deceased celebrity. Behind only Michael Jackson. His books like the war accents Nietzsche is taxed on positive values like environmentalists and intolerance. But in recent years his books drew criticism for Reese its contents. I don't support banning books Ers censorship. About how you don't waste your meaning people and we are cult. All are all children. C Berkeley in our publication are now salary outlet stores and they could be resold online. Huge Maher asks.

