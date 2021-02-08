Transcript for Drama at the Olympics

Now to the Olympic Games in Tokyo where there's a new world's fastest man. At Italians rector has taken over the title and swimmers on team USA have created a doping firestorm. After they made allegations against other athletes but we start with the fastest man in the world. This morning for the first time an Italian man holds the title of world's fastest man. After a shocking win by LaMont Marcel Jacobs. In the men's 100 meter American red curly taking silver in that event with his fastest time ever on the women's side Kendra Harris an outing to the US medal tally. Taking silver in the 100 meter hurdles event and a gymnastics Simone Weil's withdrawing from the floor exercise USA gymnastics saying in a statement piles quote will make a decision on being later this week. That would be piles as final chance for a metal. And the swimming events may be over but the drama around the pool growing with another American raising allegations of doping. There were I'm sure a lot of people from certain countries competing this week that. Should end here five time medalist Willie king speaking out after her teammate Ryan Murphy suggested the sport wasn't clean the bad strokes are finishing behind Russian athlete if any real love and both of his individual backstroke events re launch has adamantly denied any doping and Murphy made it clear he wasn't specifically accusing him. I think. I never mentioned this specific operate I never mention a specific country. Russian athletes are banned from competing under their own flag after a massive state sponsored doping program. Was discovered after the 2014 Sochi games that a chain and this morning the International Olympic Committee saying if Hillary C an athlete as quote safe and secure. After she refused to board a flight home. This printer says she was taken to the airport against her wishes after she publicly complained about her coaches. The bella root C a national Olympic Committee is run by the oldest son of president Victor Lucas shank. Who's been called Europe's last dictator that committee adding the sprinter was removed from the team because of her emotional and psychological state. As a mother teen USA medals and known in diving crystal Palmer took bronze in the women's three meter springboard. And it weightlifting Catherine Knight took home silver.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.