Transcript for Drama at the State of the Union

We begin with the State of the Union Address marked by dramatic moments and made for TV surprises as in trouble labeled his three years in office as the great American comeback. And said we're experiencing a quote blue collar boom. He made no mention of impeachment as he essentially kicked off his reelection campaign. When it was over how speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of his speech there overnight she explained why she did it. ABC's Andrew divert it begins our coverage from Washington Andrew good morning. Hey good morning from start to finish really there was a deep divide even before president trump. Delivered his remarks and when he did he tended to focus mostly on his accomplishments but like he said there no mention of impeachment. The head of is expected acquittal today in in the very seemed chamber then impeach him president trump deliver his third State of the Union Address the political division between the parties. Palpable the Jones said even before a word was spoken the president rejected house speaker Nancy below seized outreach hand. Well on the Republican side strong support. Okay. The president began his address by touting his triumphs and a strong economy jobs are booming. It becomes a solar. Trump then admitting to attack his political rivals to those watching at home tonight I want you to know. We will never let socialism destroys American health care. The this speaker Lucy's jaw dropped as trumped attacked this deed of California the state of California passed an outrageous load declaring their whole state. To be a staging area for criminal illegal. Immigrants. A very terrible sanctuary. With catastrophic. Results. So long as I am president I will always protect your Second Amendment right. Do you name here June. Fred Gutenberg who lost his fourteen year old daughter Jamie in the park when shooting was escorted out of the gallery after he shouted with. The president said he would protect gun rights overnight you Ebert tweeted that it was a rough night I disrupted the state of the union and was detained because I let my emotions get the best of me. I simply want to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence. And not have to listen to the lies about the Second Amendment. There were some moving moments that seem to offer glimpses of unity a Tuskegee airmen who flew combat missions in war. Or two in his great grandson. Along with the family of the soldiers deployed in Afghanistan being reuniting tonight we have a very special surprise. I am. On the that your husband is back from the poor and their. And in a moment that seemed to energize Republicans president trump awarded the medal of freedom to controversial radio host Rush Limbaugh. He would announce this week he's battling advanced speech from work lung cancer. I am proud to announce that night that you'll be receiving our country's highest. Civilian honor the presidential. Medal of freedom. And when trump wrapped up the political friction once again spilling out in on full display speaker Pelosi tearing up the president's speech and tossing it aside like you're the lead we'll. And just like that it's on to the final day of the impeachment trial the senate resumes at 9:30 this morning. Kenneth today kicking off what is expected to be another big in the soared beyond capitol Andrew Denver thank you.

