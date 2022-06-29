Dramatic rescues caught on camera

Two separate rescues were caught on video. In one case, a man was trapped in his burning car. And in the other case, a woman was trapped beneath a bus. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii shows us.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live