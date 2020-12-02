Transcript for Dwyane Wade opens up about transgender daughter

A proud parents. Of its in the LG BTQ plus community. It was a declaration of love and support from NBA superstar Dwyane Wade Diane born. As a boy. Came home and say. So it's all too guys. In I think goal for I'm ready to. Live my true and I wanna be a reference as she. And hurt. The former Miami Heat player opening up about the deeply personal moment his twelve year old daughter Zion came out as transgender and I looked at a says you are leader. You're a leader in his opportunity to allow you to be avoids. Wade revealing to Ellen DeGeneres that he and his wife Gabrielle Union who strongly supports idea. Are continually working to educate themselves on how they can support their daughter is odd jobs Paris. So listen today to give them the best information that we can't the best he begged that we can end. And that doesn't say is because such rallies. I'll involved it's like united and loneliness yourself just like the dumbest concept to me it's just like you know the truth and don't really care what Blake. Those stereotypical labels like him. Diet faced criticism after her step mom got real union posted this photo of her own Thanksgiving. Her parents immediately coming to her defense an overnight she made it clear that Twitter trolls don't matter what's the point in being honest or if you try to be. According to the Human Rights Campaign parental support for trains gender children is incredibly important. In failing rejection significantly increasing the risk of depression substance abuse and suicide. It's worth and it's very. That like yourself. Developers the F that you like you again filling. They get a good look in the merely say like hide yourself like hey nice to. Canada can't tell you how much I love seeing the story because especially in a world we're living with so much toxic masculinity. And deceived Dewayne wade with his platform. Supporting his daughter like says. A man a black man doing this I think it's so significant it's very significant it's very impressive Sy as one of the most courageous people I think I've ever seen yes slowed down batters is gonna help a lot of people. Absolutely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.