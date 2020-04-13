Transcript for Easter in quarantine

Social distancing forcing millions of people to change the way they were shipped to this Easter. But some church is still open their doors regardless of restrictions. The intent from beginning was for those who didn't feel comfortable to stay home. And then for those judicial control of the doors would be open. This Kansas pastor preaching in person despite the State Supreme Court upholding the governor's order limiting religious gatherings to ten people in Kentucky police taking down license plates warning them to quarantine for two weeks. In Mississippi a Jackson city councilman handing out masks to people headed into worship. The unique approach for many other churches driving services drivers honking and crannies in Bedford hills New York. Sitting safely inside their cars listening to a sermon. And in Ohio another parking lot Easter celebration it's just a blessing that we can all get together and continue to worship. Even though we in out cars. Answer real scenes across the globe. Pope Francis addressing a nearly empty saint Peter's basilica. In Spain Bolivia. Australia. Striking images of anti. See a game OK. News. And opera singer and trailer channeling holding a concert from an anti dual no in the long. The goal he said to hunt this wounded Earth's pulsing heart. It is. Several lawsuits have been filed by state and local churches claiming he's gathering bans are not being enforced equally. And church services are being singled out. A Department of Justice officials says they're looking at several of these cases and a spokesperson for the attorney general says expect action this week. Kenneth and Mona back to you. Andrea it's thank you so much a got a church TV and the yesterday with a bat for those who celebrated we hope you had. A good Easter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.