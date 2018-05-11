'El Chapo' trial begins

Jury selection gets underway in the trial against accused drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. ABC News' Kendis Gibson reports.
2:11 | 11/05/18

Transcript for 'El Chapo' trial begins

