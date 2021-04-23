Transcript for Elaborate New York proposal

Fire trucks a woman in labor in the middle of Broadway and one. Epic surprise. I am. More energy something crazy okay I have my non accident asking me from India might I don't want to pretends in the home. Mike Matthews and Amy Marshall have been together for two and a half years. And he's been planning a proposal for almost as long I knew that I want to incorporate. Health care workers sinners like something about that because of this past year. Amy is a Nickie nurse which is how Mike got the idea to spotlight the work she dies. Wasn't just any medical emergency was like someone going in the later which is what she overseas that are hospitals mark calling in favors finding an actual pregnant woman to pretend to go into labor. And actual fire fighters to pretend to need assistance from a nick you nurse the couple in line to get bagels when Mike gets an alert about the emergency situation a block away. Something he had a graphic designer create so. Amy sprang into action at one point I think he thought the heads coming up as the bank yeah in the handwritten Aaron and I tangle and she's I know what. There aren't that any turnarounds and that's why turner home like they're on one knee behind her green clean hands. A few seconds behind blue said this day. Eighty throwing her gloves at the fire made a laughing at the moment going from heart stopping heart warming. I said sorry. Sorry now that we are hidden and she said yes. Couples sharing case the fire truck horns blaring and the crowd clapping to celebrate might you know this is absolutely crazy right. I think so now that her heart rate has come down a bit Amy says she wouldn't change a thing. That good not night. Yeah. And when things were first getting serious. Amy made a deal with Mike she fed to you what ever you want the proposal but they'll wedding battening that they classic and romantic. So for now the surprises are on hold you guys. By the way they went back to the bagel place and got their bagels like that what a perfect New York City a proposal in our. Okay you got fired dragged and the K. And pregnant and they. I didn't lot of couples that really understanding so. They got a new apartment and we're on our entire carnac the Nellie tether but they also love each other a lot and I mesa the happy couple if it. I was just.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.