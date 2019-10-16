Elizabeth Warren fends off sharp attacks during debate

Sen. Warren had the most speaking time in last night’s debate, but not without some attacks from the other candidates. ABC News’ Rachel Scott reports.
2:50 | 10/16/19

Transcript for Elizabeth Warren fends off sharp attacks during debate

