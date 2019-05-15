Transcript for Empire State Building Run-Up

No he. That's me on the 44 floor of the Empire State Building. About halfway through my race to the top why am I running up to 1576. Stairs to the observation deck of one of the world's most famous buildings. Well let's rewind to sack it's called the Empire State Building run up for over forty years challenging the world's most elite professional tower runners. The race up the 86 flights to the top athletes training all here for this race and then there's me. Luckily some advice from Sally cults not who's done this many times in the past it took two steps. Sally also reminding me that the race is bigger than me. And bigger than even New York's most famous skyscraper the run up benefiting several charities including the multiple myeloma research foundation and this is sell lease first time running it after a life saving stem cell transplant. I needed something and stair climbing was. I'll see what I have in the tank after that kibo. It inspiration like that I was ready to go. Until finally a light at the end of the talent. Some of this is slash it some of this is range. And I feel it's amazing hunt top of the greatest city in the world runner's high more than a thousand feet above New York City. All right so it took me seventeen minutes to get to the top which is only seven minutes behind the first place winner. But with money raised for charity and that view at the end we were all winners got ESP predator that write you a job. There's a little a little girl all I can you open it up there that you can see the Empire State Building and that's really wow. I did it because watching that I was like. Let's do you all up and there's your office after the show and this is how you sound right. I think that elevator and asked allies out no lacy things that we really are next year we're at it together argument with me.

