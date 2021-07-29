Transcript for The end of an era

After more than 9000 wonderful kinds of days. Arthur is ending with its 25 sees it. The longest running children's cartoon in US TV history Arthur had. Tackle issues for bullying to cancer. Autism spectrum disorder and seasons when he view of the show 12019. With an episode featuring mr. rapper and same sex marriage. Fans of the popular PBS series distraught by the news that their favorite glasses wearing art park is ready to retire. Rest in peace Arthur a true legend I'll be crying for the next fifty hours Arthur is being canceled after 25 seasons please respect my privacy at this time the show became an unlikely treasure trove of means in recent years for colonials who grew up with the show. From that fists and headphones. To DW's legendary sat. Prince and can you question. If anything. Why go back you don't have hosts and stock. During and I. DW is brutal. Anyway DW buster Francine and of course Arthur himself we'll be back with a final season debuting in the winter of 22 NET guys. Ankiel I'm so glad that you added that they were kind of shady because they went to have the best clap back to each other I think it raised a whole generation of shady millennial and I really did but the Fed that this is like on a desolate that we all recognize that if that and I think we're down here thank you look so sad since 1990 sex.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.