Engine cover detaches during takeoff on Southwest plane, FAA says

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver shortly after takeoff. ABC News' Rhiannon Ally has the details.

April 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live