Transcript for A new era in Washington

Overnight shady Peary lighting up Washington. Closing out president Joseph Barton star studded inaugural celebration. President bargain addressing America during the prime time special promising to seek unity in this time of crisis the patent act. Economic crisis racial injustice. The climate crisis and threats to our very democracy. The question days. Are we up to it where we meet the moment like our forebears have. I believe we must and I believe we well three former presidents offering their support for the new administration. I think the fact that three of us are standing here talking about a peaceful transfer power speaks to the in institutional integrity of our country and we are. Trying to come back to normalcy. Deal with totally abnormal challenges. And do what we do best was just try to make a more perfect union we will be available. In any ways that we can as citizens. To help. You. God our country fault. I Joseph Robinette why you do songs where. Earlier president Biden vice president pummel Harris taking the oath on the capitol steps still scarred from the deadly Wyatt two weeks ago. To restore the saw a secure the future America. Require so much more than words. Requires. The most allure civil all of bags in a democracy. Unity. Unity the president then getting to work signing seventeen executive orders including a mask mandate on federal property other immediate actions are aimed at reversing trump policies including rejoining the pairs climate agreement and ending the ban on travelers from some majority Muslim countries president Biden also suspending the trump immigration program known as the remain a Mexico policy. Which force asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their court hearing. Congratulations. In the meantime a speedy process to confirm the president's pick for Director of National Intelligence eating admiral Haynes has become the first woman to lead the intelligence community. Winning bipartisan powerful senators during her confirmation. Including Republican Marco Rubio was chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Also last night the new president's swearing in hundreds of senior administration officials sin even this warning about how to treat others. I'm not joking when I say this. If you ever work with the big and I hear you're treated other colleague with disrespect. Talk down to someone. I promise you I'll fire you on the spot. Oh on the spot. No if fans are bouts. President Biden says former president trouble left him a quote very generous letter but he's not revealing the message -- wants to talk to trump first. Later the White House saying that doesn't mean president Biden will be calling trump any time soon. This is it a letter that was private as he said to you all it was. Both generous and gracious but I wouldn't take it as an indication of it pending call but the former press. Another executive action by president Biden will stop construction on the southern border wall.

