Transcript for ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff passes away at 34

We turned out to a very sad story the death of a rising star at ESPN reporter at work Ashcroft. With only 34 years old when he died on his birthday Tuesday caddies the details of this really sick with you he recently was fighting pneumonia. Of course condition took a turn for the worse. From the sidelines to center field Ed Ashcroft was a rising star in sports reporting how of the you've been able to navigate through the season how times it industry. But this morning the 34 year old suddenly Jack has left the sports community reeling this is just is tragic and 34 years old just. While. Ash off first began feeling ill in early November initially believing his headache and cough. Or caused by smog in Los Angeles and by Thanksgiving he said he was experiencing fever cough and critique still the reporter pushed through his symptoms with the Buckeyes I met Kardashian off. And Michigan. On December 5 Ashcroft revealed he'd been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Explaining on Twitter I'm on day four of antibiotics. Days are getting better but nights are basically fever and coughing and sweating. He even texted a friend saying doctors claimed he was doing everything right and told him he just had to plow through. But his condition deteriorated. And on Christmas scenes. ESPN confirmed Ashcroft had died. The shocking turn now has many asking how someone so young and seemingly fit could to com so quickly. But according to the CDC Ashcroft displayed many of the common symptoms including cough. Fever and difficulty breathing CDC estimates about one million cases a year about 50000 deaths so absolutely it can be fatal overnight tributes poured in new. First class to this organization Evanston. But for many the loss was far more personal his death coming on his 34 birthday and Christmas Eve. And just months ahead of his spring wedding. Shocking tragic it is unimaginable what is failing is going through doctors warn. Some of the money cases may start with symptoms that are more mild in what's known as walking pneumonia but even those can quickly escalate into a life threatening action.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.