Transcript for Excavation begins in search for mass graves in Tulsa

And efforts to find what may be a mass graves from tolls as 1921 Greenwood massacre are underway again is estimated as many as 300. Black told since were killed in the two day attack. Subsurface stance last year undercover uncovered a pit and a cemetery believed to hold some of the victims. Excavations stopped and people due to the pandemic a total of three science will be examine. Worked at the first sight may last up to a week for many this story was a surprise because we've talked. About it a lot. Over the past few months this are really the past few weeks since they got rests racial unrest and us really talking about a lot of uncomfortable issues and topics. And so we know it's 99 years says next year the will be 100 years and there are so many families who were looking for. Comfort they're looking for. Closure. After that massacre after people learned what Tulsa Mascoll at all about relaxing the colts mayor who says. And Tulsa if you're murder we do everything we can the find out what happened to bring justice. For your family it should not have taken us 99 years to get to this point of the investigation and this is incredible that it's taken this long. To find a mass grave where so many families were told and I don't have a funeral they wouldn't even acknowledge the desk when they happen 99 years ago. It's definitely. A remarkable moment and milestone moment in history. I don't think what really stands out about this moment to is that a lot of people didn't know before even this year yet that this happened in so hopefully going forward we'll start seeing it in history books as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.