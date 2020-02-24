Transcript for Going the extra mile for chicken

Com or contact. Forget ice cream sandwiches. These college students in Albany are proving just how far they're willing to go for their favorite fast food it was heading. I plan I was more. Challenge that we could have done arm which we did successfully. We're all all last about the challenge. How to satisfy a chicken craving for twenty cross country runners when the closest tick flay is an hour and a half away. That's terrible trying to get like 1820 guys in cars and all organized it would just might. So much to worry about but then team captain Vincent Petrino was struck with a moment of deep fried divine intervention we've sought out there is a chick filet any airport rate near us. But the sandwich is an waffle Fries were on the other side of security. Luckily Vincent have a solution for that to with the cheapest ticket for tomorrow would be bought that are. How much it cost me at all letter and one person on so we bought a one way ticket to Fort Lauderdale for 98 box. Which was split between the team it was about five or six spokes person. Which we like it quit so you. Rob delivery charge Vincent braving the lines and TSA check all in the name of chicken. And his teammates they want to TSA weight he. That way you I don't know spam Wayne garner and a trip no preflight jitters that digitally Connor. Vincent was nervous about ordering well a suitcases worth of food she said. Big order and I said yeah its it's a big order which he turned around and yell back to the kitchen. Big order. Fifteen chicken sandwiches fifteen large Fries a 156. Nuggets a bag of cookies and eliminate totaling 227 dollars and 28 cents. Apparently it was worth every penny. And well Dan I would do would again. If all even if they want to let our home. I would probably do it on Monday when the lights in the air and there's less traffic and airport. Agrees that this is actually been some first time in an airport ever so yet allergic get through security get past TSA. On top of remembering that when massive order for everybody. No one thing sorry yeah and that they don't mention is that the airport food is so expensive it really at no charge ads might be five dollars action but it was a whole lot more for chips electric. I couldn't one lemonade. He did he got a first self I got something similar when it once it filet without the milk shake the military machines that I walked another and here in New York like couple avenues away because you just gotta admit that I can't eat.

