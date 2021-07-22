Transcript for Extreme flooding and raging wildfires in the West

And we turn now to the incredible images coming in from extreme flooding in Colorado and areas. Previously burned by wildfires meanwhile farther west authorities in Oregon and California are taking new action today. Hoping to prevent more wild fires from spreading during this historic drought. This morning extreme weather conditions now coming in the form of deadly mudslides. And raging wildfires. At least 78 fires are burning across thirteen states. The biggest is the bootleg wildfire in southern organ expanding by up to four miles a day. Campfires are now banned at Oregon State parks after officials said nearly all fires burning in the state where sparked from human activity. Farther south this new video shows what crews are battling on both sides of California Sierra Nevada. After a wildfire there crossed state lines and this wildfire has burned at least eight buildings near Redding California's largest power company has revealed its equipment may have sparked that fire and now in response PG&E says it plans to spend fifteen billion dollars to bury 101000 miles of power lines to reduce the risk of fires the company's equipment has been blamed for several deadly fires in California the CEO getting emotional. When making the pledge. I have a teen. Of dedicated. Men and women. The wake up every day to serve. Meanwhile its last year's wildfires causing this threat in Colorado. At least one woman has died and three others are missing after torrential rain hit earned scarred areas near boulder triggering mudslides and flash flooding. Homes that were there are no longer there. That's that's about the simplest way to put it are completely gone. And the search for those three missing people resumes today meanwhile severe storms here on the East Coast. Caused widespread power outages.

