Transcript for Extreme weather coast-to-coast

This morning Elsa is powering up the East Coast producing heavy rain gusty winds and the potential for tornadoes. In New York City commuters weeding through what looked like underground leaks as water poured into subway stations. The floods crippling some of the city's highways and streets more than a dozen people had to be rescued from this expressway. Earlier alpha gaining strength over the Carolinas before heading north. In Virginia this driver getting his Ford must staying stuck in feet of water meanwhile as flooding rains inundate the east an extreme drought is expanding in the west. 98% of you talk is now in extreme or exceptional drought conditions. In California nine more counties have just been added to the State's drought emergency the governor is now asking Californians to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 15%. Not only on residences. But industrial commercial operations agricultural this small farming town of tempest in California has already run out of water. The pomp in the town's only well broke down and has been drive for a month you can't pull down you've got to get Robert shower. Nothing officials trying to determine what caused the malfunction believe a lack of water is to blame. The other thing we can think is that. That the well it went down so loads that this has started agitating down below and got into the pump and made it malfunction. Shelley Soriano says she's been traveling to another town to get five gallons of water every two weeks and it's still not enough for her family if combat to gather. Analyst mark. That much water per person Saturday rehab ruling ABC news. Now back here in the northeast else could drop up to five inches of rain this morning as it heads in the Boston by midday with winds. Up to fifteen miles per hour.

