Transcript for ‘Fake Uber’ murder trial wraps up

We turn now to the final day of testimony in this so called fake Hoover murder trial. Doctor testified what happened to the South Carolina college student the night she got into a car mistaking it for her override. Closing arguments get under way today at a murder trial that's shining a spotlight on ride handling safety. If Daniel Rowling is accused of killing Samantha Joseph seen in 2019. After the University of South Carolina student allegedly got into his car thinking it was her Guber right. On Monday one of the prosecution's final witnesses. Included the past colleges who performed the autopsy on Joseph sin he says she was stabbed more than a hundred times. You lose count numbers there and you or good missiles. Yes. It's over a hundred I think somewhere around 120. But. Gets to a point where it's not really. Doesn't really have much to the record. Prosecutors also showed this surveillance video from the night Josephson was abducted from Colombia's popular five points district it shows Josephson first trying to get into another car mistaking it for her over. Then a shabby and pollen which investigators say is Rowling's car. Is seen circling the area for ten minutes the Apollo eventually pulls into a parking spot only feet away from Joseph sent. Before she gets and. This. A video expert testified that he could not tell if Rolen was driving the car at that time among the evidence presented by prosecutors. Joseph since blood and cell phone allegedly found inside role ends in Pollock and investigators say Rowling's DNA was found on the alleged murder weapon. Now rolling chose not to take the stand he could face life in prison. If convicted.

