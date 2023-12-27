Fallout from minimum wage hikes on Jan. 1

Some fast-food restaurants are laying off workers as they brace for an increase in labor costs in some states. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the details.

December 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live