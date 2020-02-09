Transcript for Fallout from Trump’s visit to Kenosha

This morning to clashing narratives unfolding in Kenosha Wisconsin. And anti trump in pro drug demonstrators facing off after the president's visit to the city the new epicenter in the fight over racial injustice. The presidential ring property damage were buying when demonstrations broke out. After a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back more than a week of gull. Reckless far left politicians continue to push. The destructive message that our nation and our law enforcement are oppressive or racist. The president during his visit never mentioning Blake by name instead defending police. Think officers sometimes quote choked similar to a golf player missing a putt. You have. Some bad apples we all know that and those will be taking care through the system. And nobody's going to be easy enemy then you have people that joke. The bleak Stanley did not meet with the president instead hosting a date of community service at the site of the shooting I'll it is. Here is thinks that this foul language while quick mart. In a new interview vice president Mike Pence calling the bleak shooting a quote tragic situation. Adding it's important to let the investigation play out. Well Jacob Blake that's that's a good tragic situation is under investigation today. But skeptics I did well as shot seven times and afterward and it you know we've we've we grieve an incident like that we really do. But I want to let the investigation play out it's remarkable that Joseph Biden yesterday. Announced that it was an unwarranted police shooting before we have all the facts. Well in Kenosha the president also threaten. Should have turned deadly we could solve that problem and lessen our importance I hope they call vision vehicle. And at some point villages have to do it ourselves. The president repeating unsubstantiated claim that so called bugs plotted to fly to the Republican National Convention. To incite unrest. The entire plane filled up went. The looters they had accused the rioters people that obviously we're looking for trouble. When asked he provided no evidence he just continually lies. You just flat or lies about virtually everything. And now democratic presidential nominee Joseph blade and slamming president trump for his handling of the unrest. After trump made the claim that by needed is being controlled late quote dark forces. Mark for purses behind me as I said SA do I look like a guy who isn't fact that I dancers socialist. Left wing guy who's going to bring hatred Johnny. Come on a dark forces. Mac in Wisconsin Jacob lake is in critical condition the Stanley says he remains paralyzed. But is starting to improve.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.