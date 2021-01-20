Transcript for New first and second families

This morning 16100 Pennsylvania Avenue welcomes a new first family until husband. President Joseph Biden moving into the white house with his wife of 43 years doctor Jill Biden. Who will be the only First Lady to also hold a full time job working as an English professor. Yeah now that that. L Ron Pollack. Joseph until met on a blind date in 19753. Years after his first wife and daughter were killed in a car accident. Jill raising his two sons hunter and beau as her own the couple have one daughter together Ashley. And they have seven grandchildren who call the president elect. Pop and Kabul and there is stepping into history as our nation's first female vice president. Her husband Douglas M off becoming the country's very first second gentleman and the first Jewish pals in any administration. Is he isn't making as to he'll be the first second settlement of the United States of America. And he is very excited about it. The couple met on a blind date marrying in 2014. Come on Harris that I know she wears trucks in scenes. In fact that's that she was wearing when I got down my knees and asked her to marry me. And his two kids from a previous marriage 26 year old Cole in 21 year old Ella cult her mom a lot vice president will be great. But mom and will I was being done. That means announced faith also playing a large role in both the first and second families' lives. This morning president Biden will be sworn in on the same daily Bible he used twice when swearing in its vice president. And seven times as a senator. Stanley heirloom since 1893. As for vice president cobble a pair she planned to be sworn in using a Bible that belong to the late Thurgood Marshall who of course was the supreme court's first. African American justice guys. Bob and part of the ceremony also is Sonia Sotomayor deaths. And it's just incredible we say historic all the time I think of senate all week.

