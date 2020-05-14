Transcript for Family of slain Louisville EMT files wrongful death suit

This morning that Stanley of a Kentucky woman shot and killed by police is demanding answers filing a wrongful death lawsuit against three officers. Rihanna Taylor Stanley claiming officers a blindly fired more than twenty shots into our apartment two months ago. On March 13 three officers entered Taylor's apartment while she and her boyfriend Kenneth walker were sweet bean. The officers were executing a search warrant as part of a drug investigation. Police claim Taylor's ex boyfriend was shipping drugs or her apartment to avoid detection. This is not a war live who. Blew it sacrificed her life. And hard family. Morals and values. To say oh droves artistry. Louisville police say the night of Taylor's death the officers knocked several times and announce their presidents before entry in. And Wendy did they were met by gunfire from walker a license gun owner. Defense attorneys for walker say he fired in self defense claiming police did not announce themselves. They say walker thought the officers were breaking in. They did not a Democrat and sales. And that they Wear plainclothes. And now the commonwealth attorney's office is calling for Kentucky's attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor. It has been more than two months. With no statement from the public to the public. Regarding this incident we call for an independent. Investigation. Into her death Kentucky's governor calls the case troubling and he's asking state officials to review the findings of the police investigation. Well shot one officer in the lane has been charged with first degree assault and attempted murder a police officer Taylor Stanley since she was on the front lines fighting rotavirus the time for debt. They were concerned about her aides say. Not shops.

