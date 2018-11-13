Transcript for Family stands by man who pleaded guilty to killing family

Well for the first time the parents of a Colorado man who pleaded guilty to killing his family. For speaking out about their son's case Chris watts pleading guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their two daughters but now his parents are questioning why heat took a plea deal saying he's not a monster. This is my firm. He is not a monster Crist lots his parents are standing by their son's story if this actually happened like. Like they're saying that it did that he killed film. Then what was the stricker. Prosecutors near Denver charged watts in August with killing his pregnant wife should man. And their two daughters four year old bella and three year old Celeste watts was arrested 24 hours after he had pleaded for the safe return of his family throughout their defeat. Come back. Investigators say Chris was having an affair with a coworker they say he admitted to killing his wife soon after telling her that he wanted to separate but Chris claimed he strangled CNN after she killed the girls. A story prosecutors never believed frankly a flat out why there's been corrected. The spotlight shines directly where it belongs on him. In a surprise move last week watts pleaded guilty to killing his wife and the girls. Allowing him to avoid the death penalty chris' parents say they're devastated about the deaths of their grandchildren and daughter in law. But are still not convinced they've heard the full story. He's not a fenced in the past. He's not a psychopath. Chris admitted to some merging his daughters in oil tanks and leaving his wife on the property of a company where he used to work. Something his parents can't explain. I don't understand that either I mean I don't understand that this is their reasoning behind any of that I honestly doubt. The couple says they believe Chris pleaded guilty to spared them and the rest of the family from a trial. I just want him to fight. I want this plea I want him to not take this plea deal. I want him to Ted plead not guilty to the children. The law. And our thanks to the ABC stations in Denver and Raleigh for that interview Chris watts is expected to be sentenced to life in prison next week.

