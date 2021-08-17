Fate of Afghan women in question

More
ABC News' Christine Sloan spoke with an Afghan woman who remembers living under Taliban rule with their hardline practices.
2:02 | 08/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fate of Afghan women in question

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:02","description":"ABC News' Christine Sloan spoke with an Afghan woman who remembers living under Taliban rule with their hardline practices. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"79495524","title":"Fate of Afghan women in question","url":"/WNN/video/fate-afghan-women-question-79495524"}