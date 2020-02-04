Transcript for Fauci mania

Musically episcopal play did anybody. It was a little on the short side for the NBA but he was delicate welcome to the county fan club he won a game that was unwinnable against a great team. President trump shouting out doctor Anthony without she's ball handling skills at a press conference on Wednesday night. A lay up of a compliment compared to the slam dunk ways other fans are paying tribute to the doctor. In song. On doughnuts the shirt off your back. And socks on your feet Bobble heads available for pre order for 25 bucks. 20% of those proceeds going to the American Hospital Association this doubt she fan club Twitter account racking up thousands of followers. Where folks are sharing their musical tributes and Frisco conference BBC is doctor. He may get no question. And gifts like this one showing county taken down the virus in fact fans have reserved an entire day of the week to honor their favorite physician. Celebrating with the hash tag out she Friday. While some passions burned bright at home literally. Others have taken to the streets this San Jose artist painting without she mural in her neighborhood I Wayne you know going out of the house it's not exactly what somebody would consider essential but an artistic homage stepped out she and his colleagues felt right. Health care workers are really doing. The dirty work for all of us. I'm in. All we have to do we stay home meanwhile without heat fan club has their eyes on another prize. This change dot org petition popping up this week make doctor Anthony doubt she people magazine's sexiest man alive. That change dot org petition has racked up nearly 500 signatures already one person commenting. That there's nothing sexier than brains which I have to say you guys is great news for my apps can he's at home workouts are not talented so far mountains he needed to them. I needed to all disclosure because we have to hear Wilk and started the petition. That's a drought we agreed not to tell everybody have to be transparent as possible that's what. She reliable way to a little doesn't break but we also allowed you don't have to see him every single game. How about that.

