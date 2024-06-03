Fauci to testify Monday

Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to publicly testify on Capitol Hill for the first time in two years in what's expected to be a fiery hearing led by House Republicans. ABC News' Alison Kosik reports.

June 3, 2024

