FBI director sounds alarm

Director Christopher Wray said the terror threat level in the U.S. is now the highest since before 9/11 as the Israel-Hamas war rages. ABC News’ Liz Landers reports.

December 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live