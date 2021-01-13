Transcript for FBI report warned of ‘war’ at the Capitol before riot

The security at the capitol we learned overnight that at least nine states will be sending 6300. National Guard troops. The Washington for the inauguration and they will be our bid comes as the FBI details of disturbing plot. Against congress ABC speak and who they is here with more on that good morning Kate. Hey good morning Mona and if I report sent before last week's deadly riot. Warned of quote to war at the capitol and now the nation's top cop is speaking out about the chaos. Breaking overnight acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen releasing a video statement on the capital Ryan and the ongoing security threat. We will have no tolerance whatsoever. For any attempts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power on January 20. We will have no tolerance for any attempts to forcefully occupy government buildings. Roses message coming after ABC news uncovered new details about the writers from an internal FBI memo set the day before the attack. Virginia FBI office warned that extremists heading to Washington were looking to wage a war. Staring maps of the capital total system. And arranging to meet a point one online threats stated be ready to fight congress needs to hear glass breaking and doors being kicked in. We're looking at significant. Felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy. People are going to be shocked with some of the egregious contact that happen within the cap. Don't new pictures show the cache of weapons taken from one of the suspect. Multiple firearms across boat. And a cooler with homemade Molotov cocktails and now capitol police say the are preparing for 101000 arms trumps supporters. To descend on the capital for Joseph bide his inauguration next week. Some have reportedly discussed forming per meters around the capitol the White House in the Supreme Court to block anyone who doesn't support child. The National Guard already putting a barricades and fence. But sever Republican lawmakers are outraged by new security measures at the capitol metal detectors installed outside the house chamber. Some lawmakers and bypass the metal detectors last night in protest. Congresswoman Lauren Berger to reading I am legally permitted to carry my fire arm. Metal detectors outside of the house would not stop the violence we saw last week is just another political stunt by speaker Pelosi. Other lawmakers are now buying bulletproof vests. And meanwhile this morning the FBI is considering adding a suspect from last weeks a deadly riot to the government's no fly list Mona. They think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.