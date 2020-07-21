Transcript for Federal agents fighting crime in American cities

Return out to the showdown over federal agents fighting crime in American cities the Department of Homeland Security is gearing up to send agents into Chicago. Local leaders are already blasting the top administration for sending federal agents to other cities. Including Portland Oregon some mayors claim it's an abuse of power but the White House says the ongoing street violence in those cities. It's unacceptable. This morning more federal agents are reportedly heading to a major American city Justice Department officials tell our Chicago station WLS that more than 100 federal agents from numerous US law enforcement agencies. Are heading to the city this week. As part of an expansion of a program aimed at what the DOT calls a sudden surge in violent crime the decision comes after police say at least 63 people were shot in the city over the weekend. Now there's growing controversy about the trump administration sending federal forces to other American city. Portland federal agents clash with protesters over the weekend as demonstrators broke into the Portland police union building and set it on fire. City and state officials are demanding the agents leave the city. I had a conversation with them that secretary of Homeland Security last week and told him. Go home we do not want your officers here he said basically. In no uncertain terms tough we're here Tuesday this is the kind of thing happens in a totalitarian. Regime. And so my message for the rest of the image the American public is this this could happen in New York City. Taylor acting Homeland Security secretary Chad wolf responded to Portland's mayor calling the mayor's comments you're responsible. The facts don't lie in the facts are that these violent and mark just an extremist. Where violent well before VHS surged federal assets into Portland this morning mayors from these six major cities have signed a letter to the trump administration seem the use of federal agents mirrors the very Tierney our country has fought against and is wholly inconsistent with our democracy but on Monday the president said he would consider using federal forces. In more cities. We're not get a look at new York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit. And Baltimore. And all of these although lenders message that more federal law enforcement that I can tell you. The response to reports about eight is heading to Chicago Homeland Security tells ABC -- the agency does not comment on alleged operations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.