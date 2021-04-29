Transcript for Federal agents raid Rudy Giuliani's home

We turn out to the investigation into Rudy Giuliani former president fronts personal attorney. Federal agents seizing electronic devices from Giuliani's home and office and now we're hearing from has lawyer. This morning Rudy Giuliani's lawyer speaking out one day after federal agents raided Giuliani's New York apartment waking him up at 6 AM. Also raiding his office his cell phone among the devices ceased his lawyer Robert Costello saying quote. The electronics taken are covered by the attorney client privilege and other constitutional privileges Costello dismissing the raid as politically motivated saying quote. This behavior of the Justice Department. Running roughshod over the constitutional rights of anyone involved it. Or legally defending former president Donald. On former president Trump's political rivals. At issue is Giuliani's activities in Ukraine a 2019. When he was urging Ukraine's government to investigate Joseph Biden's son hunter. His business dealings and alleged ties to Russell & Associates in the spotlight. Giuliani has long defended his actions I started my career and may be all and it. Rooting out corruption at the highest levels of government. But Wednesday's rate is assigned the investigation. Has taken a serious step forward them. Or for getting a search warrant full lawyer. Any lawyer let alone the lawyer for a president Ari former president is quite high prosecutors in this case. Would have had to convince that judge that a search would likely produce evidence of a crime. His lawyer insisted Giuliani has done nothing wrong and he accused the Justice Department. Of ignoring evidence against hunter but it.

