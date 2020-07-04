Transcript for Feeding our front liners

As Katie Finn worked from home her sister was going to work every day. As in yarders in one of New York city's hard hit hospitals treating corona virus patients fourteen hours a day with no break and no end in sight. That's when Katie decided she needed to help. I asked my sister what can I can't. She said Katie can make a ventilator Sen. She said have you been 48 and 95%. And I have not she said can you buy lunch and I said yes. That I can do. And when that Katie cooked up an idea about my sister and the nurses in her unit. Lunged Monday. I loved it. And I want to keep doing it Katie taking it FaceBook to ask for donations. To help keep the gravy train rolling. I. Can't begin to tell you how much these nurses. Appreciate. This food is so rewarding to bring the food to them and see how excited they aren't happy our they are in really. Grateful they are for the school. It just one week Katie raised more than 101000. Dollars. Delivering food to emergency rooms across the city. We fed a 180 doctors and nurses today I am so excited about that all the meals purchased from local restaurants that are struggling because of the pandemic. They're also keeping small businesses. A live we're trying to keep people in business Katie and her team serving up kindness and lines TDs overworked front liners. We are going to be able to feed multiple units of nurses more from the leasing company as this seeing it gets worse and these nurses hours. Get longer and the supply certainly don't have these are the people that are going to be on the front lines. Katie adding if you're not able to donate their something else you can deal. Safe and. Since she started the project on March 21 Katie has raised nearly 20000. Dollars. Have provided meals to more than 1000 health care professionals and IC's. Cheating Covert nineteen patients as well as the ER staffs. Around that city you guys and she's making two deliveries tomorrow so this thing is still going so strong. There's nothing like a hot lines especially for those who are doing everything they can save so many lives during this pandemic my ashes. Ads on us we can't build ventilator is below we can't do it if you Null a nurse the doctor a medical professional just asked them hey. Are you okay how are you doing right maybe these need someone a topic because again they're seeing some. Pretty traumatic scenes there overworked overstressed so. Even to something as simple as that we're getting out of Iowa stand back as a good salary cap pepperoni Bologna it's not that they are not high.

