Transcript for Female NFL coaches make history

For the first time in 100 years of NFL game play history eight during Sunday's game between Washington. Though it had nothing to do with the players. Oh and for the first time ever in this vein game women we're coaching on both sidelines and a woman with officiating on the field. Jennifer king is a full year coaching intern for the Washington football team. Cali Branson is the chief of staff for the Cleveland Browns and Sarah Thomas has been an NFL officials since Tony fifteen. That don't allow. The coaches vote took part in the league's diversity program women's careers in football forum Billie Jean King tweeting more of this please. Hash tag representation matters. And it's sure dies especially considering the NFL's own data says around 47% of its fan base. Is female the browns head coach Kevin Stefanski highlighting the achievement in a post game virtual press conference. Number ground war. Now he she's made amends in order. She knows behind scenes and credible and the significance having no women. In those positions today I think it's a very big. And Kelly herself tweeting what a day for football what do day for those up next humbled. And Jennifer king saying on Sunday this is why representation matters it's hard to stab him when you've never seen it today girls are seeing it all over this field prickly guys. Gotta love actually moves when he fifteen when Jen Walters the first coats. For the Arizona Cardinals and since then they've seen more and more women and I believe that when Denver plays next are gonna have three female assistant coach didn't know. Talk about breaking a glass ceiling AM. And opening the floodgates. We bring in CN brake heat barriers so amazing pretty people.

