Transcript for The fight against the new coronavirus

Good Tuesday morning everyone thank you for joining us with again without breaking news overnight in the fight against the new corn a virus. We've learned the White House will be requesting billions of dollars in emergency funds to respond to the outbreak it comes just hours after the stock market saw the worst drop. In two years with investors growing more worried about the virus spreading through Asia and you're up. Italy is taking new precautions while the CDC is now warning Americans to avoid traveling to South Korea. And new cases inside Iran are raising concern about a massive outbreak there. ABC's arena Marshall has the latest from Washington were health officials will be briefing senators today good morning Serena. And it Monaghan wearing devoted UN that house speaker is called the president's supposed to have billion dollar funding request a long overdue. And completely inadequate and added that she plans to have their own proposal but funding request to combat the virus. Britney. Empty streets of Italy to be shuttered schools of Iran the impact of the corona virus moving beyond China and taking hold across the globe. On Pennsylvania Avenue a two and a half a billion dollar request sent to congress to help combat the deadly virus. It is time. To prepare it is time to do everything you will do in preparing for a pandemic. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Called the White House request. Totally inadequate the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Redding on Twitter the president and his administration aren't taking a corona virus crisis as seriously as they need TV. Earlier Monday president drum took to Twitter writing the corona virus is very much under control in the US day. And adding the stock market starting to look very good to me. Even as fears over the spread send the Dow plunging more than 1000 points. And investors concerned over a global economic production and supply with China producing nearly a quarter of the world's manufactured goods there is some fear creeping into the markets now. Outside China the cove in nineteen virus spreading person to person Americans told to avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea as cases surged. In Milan models walking the runway to an empty room ABC's James Longman is in Italy this is the police lined fields hair the twelve towns. That are on lockdown and take good. On Google Maps you can see every way in this up down here at home the number of corona virus cases rising to 53. Officials from the CDC HHS State Department and Homeland Security heading to Capitol Hill later today to brief I bipartisan group of lawmakers part of that briefing will be classified. In the meantime Asian markets are continuing to see losses in Japan they fell 3% this morning Kenneth Nona Paris during a thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.