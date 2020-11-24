Transcript for 4 fishermen missing off New England

We turn out to the all night search for four fishermen missing and see they were last heard from Sunday night. And the Coast Guard has recovered some clues as he search off Cape Cod here's ABC's men into resilient. This morning better weather is helping crews in the search for four miss teen fisherman off New England. They can their last trip before Thanksgiving and then this happens just an absolute tragedy just like a service. Hopefully they find a limb and everybody's home safe look for Thanksgiving. The Coast Guard says the 82 foot fishing boats be any rose sink twenty miles off Cape Cod. While heading to Gloucester the talk to the captain around 8:39 o'clock last night. Garnett hailed for Rome told me what time it biewer. Sit everything up. But the boat's owner un able to reach the crew after midnight Monday. Called the Coast Guard which launched a helicopter to the vessels the last known location and found some clues it. Found feet decree fields and an empty life rafts. No as of now there are no signs of that so when people sour on board. This in its from the Coast Guard showing the eight foot seas Monday. The army rose is from Portland Maine family and friends there not giving up hope seen the crew members are experienced fisherman. They you know relatively young guys the families receiving here when they're on their way out of their wives girlfriends are kids. Are seeing to buy and it's just a terrible thing. Heading me he heard the search on 98 era and a tornado warning her that he caught the Coast Guard says they're there and me or distress call from the group. Iraq part meg and think for that update we appreciate it.

