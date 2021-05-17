Transcript for ‘Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’ fraud?

A former senator who claims he's the creator a popular kind of she does is defending himself after questions were raised about his story it's a story that has brought him money. Fame and even a movie deal. For more than a decade the story behind one of America's most popular snacks has been credited to this man. Well without him. But what she there. I'm a Cheadle. Richard Mantegna as has long claimed he's the man who created flaming hot cheetah as he says while working as a janitor for Frito-Lay. A machine broke down leaving a batch of cheat goes without their seasoning. Mantegna says he took some Holm and decided to spice the month. I saw people buying. Chili peppers and saw people buying spices. We don't have anything for people like spices. After seeing a motivational video from the CEO Frito lay's Montana is says he worked up the courage to pitch the CEO his idea. But this morning Frito-Lay calls the story of flaming hot fraud telling the LA times quote. We value Richards many contributions were company especially insights into Hispanic consumers. But we do not credit the creation of Lehman hot she does or any flame and hot products to him. The LA times reports an investigation has revealed flaming hot Tito's were already on the market in some areas before month Kenya's pitched the idea and the CEO Montana is claims inspired him did not even work for Frito-Lay when flaming hot she goes were developed but Montana is a standing behind his story. The best way to destroyed. A positive message. To destroy the messenger. Never allow that to happen to you I'm clearly not been allowed to happen to me. Montana is has made a business out of telling that story commanding speaking fees of up to 50000 dollars for appearance. He stepped down from Frito-Lay and when he nineteen to focus on motivational speaking. He's also written two memoirs and this summer a movie based on his life is set to begin filming with actress Eva Longoria directing. Despite questions surrounding the story the movie is set to begin filming scheduled.

