Transcript for Flavored vaping ban

We turned out to the trump administration moving to ban some flavor. It comes amid growing concern about bait being related lung illnesses but critics call the proposed ban a knee jerk reaction. This morning a possible nationwide ban on some. Bear fruit and candy flavors baiting has become a very big business with the First Lady ahtisaari president trumps your personal reason for considering the ban. Saying electronic cigarettes pose a risk to children the same age as their son at Baer and we. We can't allow people to get sick and we can't have our youth. He's so affected and I'm hearing it and that's how the First Lady got involved. New data shows more than a quarter of high school students are current. And the overwhelming majority use fruit amid tall or met flavors the CDC is investigating more than 450 cases. Of lung related illnesses believed to be linked to. At least six people have Nell died. Dad just shows the kids are getting access to these products in spite of our best efforts we simply have to remove these attractive. Flavored product from the market. Place authorities say they have not found a particular device or product that is the source of the recent illnesses. While the president's announcement focused on tobacco police near Milwaukee announced the arrests of two Brothers who were accused of filling empty. It's highly potent. Drugs investigators city found Mason jars full of marijuana oil in the brother's home. Along with 31000. THC fuel cartridges. The Brothers were allegedly sell them for about 242 dollars and packages label sour patch or other fruit flavors Beazer. This is packaging. That I've seen in stores and other stories across the nation. But the American beeping association is fighting back saying a ban on cleaver. He cigarette company jewel says it will comply with any new policy the FDA recently warned the company to stop claiming its products are safer than regular cigarettes.

