Transcript for Flight attendant unknowingly has discussion on race with white airline CEO

Let's talk about a special moment it happened and follow to people's discussion. About race on a flight to Florida. The people are Jack gray hill a Southwest Airlines flight attendant and a white man who was reading a book about race relations. They spoke about how important it is that diverse people have conversations about race. Hill said she was moved to tears after their ten minute talk. The man reveal himself to be American Airlines CEO Doug Parker turns out Phil's mother works for American in Washington DC just ended. Credible. When it was all over up Parker who got off the plane he hid until a handwritten note telling her that she could email him. If she wanted to continue their conversation. And apparently he was flying southwest because he was an able to get on an American flights of your wondering why oh yeah give me your daddy loves me. A sign that the combat the competitors plane is. I'm to get to opposed to your item does who over the comments and he and I did go. For the comments and what you notice I found that which is on the right widely flying southwest. That's what was that got some good deals too. Yes but you know what really speaks to me is the fact that her mother worked for or works for Americans means that. You know. Hey he's a very diverse. A lot of diverse employees. That he overseas and it's important that he understands. Even though he won't be able to say you know live their experience he can definitely understand empathize with their experience. And change comes from the top. And the diet that Parker actually email moms saying hey your daughter's the visit was a gift. That makes every mom proud right there and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.