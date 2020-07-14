Transcript for Florida has more coronavirus cases than some countries

This morning aggressive action to control the corona viruses nearly half the country sees a new jump in deaths effective today requiring all counties. To close their indoor act. City's restaurants wineries tasting rooms. Movie theaters and the shattering of all bars California's governor ordering the entire stage back into what he's calling a modified stay at home order. Indoor dining off the table. We just heart act. I'm and spa salon appointments cut short so I respectful walk upright now and then all of that I. And remote learning for millions of students in cities with the highest rate of spread including Los Angeles the second largest school district in the US while the new school year old begin in August. He will not start with students at school facilities in new York new containment efforts are in place governor Andrew Cuomo announcing fines of up to 2000 dollars for out of state travelers that failed to register with the department of health. This date also mandating classes could only resume of positive that he rates are below 5%. This surge of cases on the mainland forcing Hawaii to extend self quarantine mandates for Taurus until September and Florida people now say it's taking weeks to get test results back quite frankly. No one knew how to handle this virus some Floridians are now blaming governor Ron Desantis for the surge of cases in the state one protestor interrupting a news conference to give the governor a piece of his mind. It comes as we learn new stories of young people paying the ultimate price. It was hauler. Is there Oliver and getting them hollowed out you see. Those shouldn't make you. This man losing his 39 year old sister a mother of six mum a so called. They really well. And while world health officials warned things will only get worse before they get batter though what it's easier to cut. I'm sorry to say that for military academy students at West Point. It was back to school this mini. But it wasn't business as usual students marching in socially distance lines we'll teachers or commands behind plexiglass barriers. A new overnight teachers and doctors in Arizona hand delivered a letter to the governor. Asking dipped to postpone reopening schools until October classes are set to restart in the state on August 17.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.