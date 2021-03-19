Transcript for Florida election fraud investigation

This morning a former state senator is accused of hiring a fake candidate to confuse Florida voters in November's election. We are alleging that November's. Florida's senate district 37 election. Involved crimes. Investigators say frank Martinez a Republican. Paid Alex Pedro Rodriguez to enter the senate race and run against the incumbent Democrat who had the same last name. Posing a hobby air Rodriguez to use his name to confuse new. There lectures the arrest warrant says Martinez plan to confuse voters and siphon votes by having Rodriguez run as a no party candidates who never actually campaigned. But he's still got nearly 3% of the vote. That was enough to tip the race to the Republican challenger Ileana Garcia who won by just 31 votes now after a four month investigation. Martinez and Rodriguez face several felonies involving illegal campaign contributions where does that money come from. Thank you very much. Having written your prosecutors say are tila has paint Rodriguez an acquaintance who was in debt nearly 50000 dollars. Running a ghost candidate like Alex had a don't know Vegas is not a crime in Florida is in an attack on our democracy. Is it a dirty political check. Absolutely. The arrest warrant shows when questioned Rodriguez told authorities about RT loses plan. His attorney sane are Dele as cynically targeted a vulnerable friend Alex Rodriguez deeply regrets allowing himself to be used in this way and hopes that they coming forth with the truth. He can help to write these wrongs. Both men posted bond prosecutors say the Republican candidate who won the seat played no role in this conspiracy.

