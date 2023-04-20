Florida expands ‘Don’t Say Gay’ rules

The state’s Board of Education has agreed to ban classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, except for a health class. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii has more.

April 20, 2023

