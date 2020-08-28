Transcript for Florida man free after 37-year wrongful imprisonment

And turning now to Florida and the man who is now finally free after spending decades in prison for a crime. That he did not commit. So that was newly discovered DNA evidence from a rape kit they cleared his name. Here's ABC's men to prison. This thorny in a Florida man is waking up a three man after spending 37 years behind bars. Rarely is all areas of computer. They're big Joseph Walton. Never been donated bone. Officials now revealing that 55 year old Robert DuBois was wrongly convicted of rape bean and murdering a teenager in 1983. His conviction hinging on two factors a bite mark on the victim's cheek and it jailhouse informant who claimed to block confessed to the crime. I'm Larry but I'm excited boom. Two years ago the innocence project started working on his case and covering that the jail house informant who bought allegedly confessed to received a much shorter sentence after he testified against a block. And did newly discovered DNA from the rape kit 37 years ago revealing to block is innocent something he maintained it throughout his decades in prison. And no bitterness at all if you. Keep hatred and bitterness there are did you steal your joy from everything else. Two boss saying he now plans to get a job in plumbing or electrical work and when asked if he had a message after all those years in prison. Just then I'm not the only want. I want going to ball is sentenced to dad but Africa later changed to life in prison and DNA and it is finally possibly two new suspects in the case where Mona. Main prison in thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.