Transcript for Fourth of July sales!

Oh say can you say you've heard pregnant lowest era. I'll practice our. Target but it's not just on groceries this Independence Day is bringing sizzling sales and all of your summer essentials. Hi category. State. We're talking patio furniture coolers meet subscription services and more this holiday weekend for your backyard bash Ashley homes store is offering up to 50% off outdoor seating plus you can take an extra 10% off select items. With coupon code. Fieger worked ten target is offering igloo coolers at nineteen bucks home people offering up to 45% off tools storage and outdoor cooking essentials BBQ guys dot com is currently offering up to 60% off its clearance items but you're yard shouldn't be the only showstopper at your independent state party you yourself got to own the night to. Take a firework worthy fashion statement which swimsuits from Mary up to 60% off. J. Crew offering 50% off sale items using the coupon code of best sale or if you're really looking to plot what you got. Victoria's Secret slashing prices up to 50% off. Which means prices lower than we've seen in six months in Tony nineteen pre pandemic Americans spent six point seven. Billion dollars over the fourth of July holiday and this year 84% of Americans plan to celebrate and subway again and the total spend is likely to be in the same range. That means retailers are more than ready for this holiday sales season to light up like you tell of Haiti's. As for what to avoid buying this weekend apart from home appliances which are actually on sale at best buy and Maytag right now you should hold out on personal. Or entertainment electronics. Until Black Friday later this year you guys are not torts. George set out at parity in my closet I don't need to by Torre. These kids are great but it. Still recovering from prime day. Well get your hot girls from around yeah. The USA. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.